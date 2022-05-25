Area athletes compete at Division II district track meet

Evergreen’s Riley Dunbar clears 5 feet, 10 inches in the boys high jump Friday at the Division II district track meet at Defiance. Dunbar ended up second to Swanton’s Kayden Davis.
Jonas Tester of Wauseon, center, won the 200m Friday at the district track meet in Defiance. He posted a time of 23.42.
Katie Floyd of Swanton with a throw in the girls shot put Friday. Her best was a toss of 34 feet, 5 and 1/2 inches.
Evergreen’s Henry Sheets took eighth in the boys 800m Friday.
Swanton’s Jessica Finfera, center, and Evergreen’s Brooklyn Spradlin, right, finish up the girls 200m. Spradlin ended up placing fifth and Finfera seventh.
Wauseon’s Maggie Duden runs in the 3200m. Duden placed sixth with a time of 13:06.15.
Hayley Meyer of Wauseon competes in the girls shot put Friday.
