Bulldogs drop 6-4 decision to North Central

All year long the big inning and untimely error has been a plague for the Swanton Bulldogs and Tuesday was no different. North Central used a four-run sixth, the last two coming on a dropped fly ball, to take a 6-4 victory in non-league baseball.

The Eagles took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the third but could’ve had a few more.

Sam Wheeler’s leadoff double in the first was wasted when Swanton pitcher Ryan O’Shea retired the next three.

The Eagles plated two in the second on a walk, wild pitch, and consecutive run-scoring singles from Johnny Hicks and Ethan Beard.

Beard took third on a Hunter Gowing throwing error but again O’Shea got out of trouble with a pop up and strikeout.

Swanton evened the game in the bottom of the third.

Trent Eitniear and Garrett Swank walked with one down.

With two away, Drake Harris roped a single to center that marked both runners.

The Bulldogs took the lead in the fifth when Eitniear was hit by a pitch and eventually scored when Harris legged out an infield single, giving Swanton a 3-2 lead.

However, in the top of the sixth the Eagles rallied.

Hicks singled off Eitniear who came to the mound to start the inning.

After a sacrifice, pinch-hitter Keanu Miller lined a single to score Hicks and tie the game.

Ben Pettit followed with a base hit and Wheeler rammed his second double of the game to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead.

Colton Hicks then followed with a fly ball to right but Kaden Curtis misplayed it into a two-run error and a 6-3 Eagle lead.

The Bulldogs got one back in the seventh when after a couple of walks, Harris blooped his third hit of the day into shallow right for a run-scoring single.

Sam Moore got the win for the Eagles, going four innings, giving up three runs and two hits.

Eitniear took the loss for Swanton.

Swanton’s Drake Harris beats out a throw to first for an RBI infield single on Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_-10-Harris-maybe.jpg Swanton’s Drake Harris beats out a throw to first for an RBI infield single on Tuesday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Swanton Coach Josh Siewert chats with Garrett Swank at third base Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Swank-and-coach.jpg Swanton Coach Josh Siewert chats with Garrett Swank at third base Tuesday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Ryan O’Shea makes contact with a pitch against North Central Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Oshea.jpg Swanton’s Ryan O’Shea makes contact with a pitch against North Central Tuesday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest