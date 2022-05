Wauseon quartet claims all-district honors

The Wauseon baseball team had a quartet of players recognized when the Northwest District released its Division II all-district teams last week.

First baseman Jude Armstrong made first team All-Northwest District for the Indians. Wauseon pitcher Will Sherman received second team all-district honors.

Honorable mention for Wauseon went to Ryan Marks and Eli Delgado.

All-Northwest District

Division II

First team

Pitchers- Jayden Jerger, sr., Defiance; Braeden Goulet, sr., Wapakoneta; Carter Duling, jr., Ottawa-Glandorf. Catchers- Mikey Wolff, sr., Bryan; Derek Lyons, soph., Lima Shawnee. First base- Jude Armstrong, jr., Wauseon; Turner Witten, sr., Van Wert. Infielders- Bradyn Shaw, jr., Defiance; Quinn Andrew, sr., Celina; Grant Jolly, fr., Wapakoneta; Kaden Shaffer, soph., Van Wert. Outfielders- Jacob Howard, sr., Defiance; Quinn Brown, sr., Bryan; Landon Brandt, jr., Wapakoneta; Gavino Gomez, jr., Defiance. DH/Utility- Taysen Deckrosh, jr., Bryan.

Player of the Year: David Jimenez, jr., Defiance.

Second team

Pitchers- Blake Wolf, jr., Napoleon; Will Sherman, sr., Wauseon; Austin Guerra, soph., Toledo Central Catholic; Dylan Dominique, jr., Bryan. Catchers- Sam Archambeau, jr., Maumee; Mike Niebel, sr., Elida. First base- Brandon Swope, jr., Rossford; Blake Reaman, soph., Lima Shawnee. Infielders- Jase Kepler, soph., Bryan; Keaton Cooper, sr., Lima Shawnee; Gunnar Kuhn, sr., Elida; Kaleb Woods, sr., Napoleon. Outfielders- Brian Bishop, jr., Toledo Central Catholic; Ethan Rupert, jr., Van Wert; Alex Mackie, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf; Jack Hassan, soph., Celina. DH/Utility- Carter Schimmoeller, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf.

Wauseon pitcher Will Sherman fires a pitch as Jude Armstrong prepares to play defense in the background during a sectional semifinal tournament game versus Toledo Central Catholic. Armstrong received first team all-district honors while Sherman was second team all-district. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Sherman-in-tournament.jpg Wauseon pitcher Will Sherman fires a pitch as Jude Armstrong prepares to play defense in the background during a sectional semifinal tournament game versus Toledo Central Catholic. Armstrong received first team all-district honors while Sherman was second team all-district. File photo Wauseon’s Eli Delgado slides back into first base in a NWOAL matchup with Patrick Henry this season. Delgado was named honorable mention all-district in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Delgado-gets-back-to-1st-1.jpg Wauseon’s Eli Delgado slides back into first base in a NWOAL matchup with Patrick Henry this season. Delgado was named honorable mention all-district in Division II. File photo Ryan Marks of Wauseon gets a decent sized lead off second in a game this season. He was honorable mention all-district for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Marks-leading-off-1.jpg Ryan Marks of Wauseon gets a decent sized lead off second in a game this season. He was honorable mention all-district for the Indians. File photo