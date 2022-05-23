Archbold boys runner-up at Ayersville District

DEFIANCE — The Archbold boys finished runner-up and their girls were fifth at the Division III District Track and Field Championships held at Ayersville High School on Thursday and Saturday. Both Tinora teams took home team titles.

The area saw several qualify for the regional as a whole.

The Archbold boys were led by Brady Johns who took runner-up in both the 1600m and 3200m. Also earning runner-up for the Blue Streak boys were Dane Riley in the 100m and Hunter Cullen-Lemley in the shot put.

Another qualifier for the boys was Gavin Bailey in the high jump. The Streaks had winning relay teams in the 4×100, 4×200, and 4×400. Their 4x800m relay finished third to advance to the regional.

For the Archbold girls, Chloe Merillat won the 300m hurdles with a time of 48.44. Merillat finished fourth in the 100m hurdles and advanced.

Archbold’s Sophie Rupp finished second in both the high jump and 400m. Hailey Wooley qualified by taking third in the discus.

The Blue Streak girls also had a qualifier in the 4×400, their team that finished third.

At the forefront for the Delta boys was Josh Tresnan-Reighard who won the discus with a throw of 153 feet, 3 inches. Ronnie Wyse took second for the Panthers in the 110m hurdles.

Delta had a qualifying relay team in the boys 4x400m.

On the girls side, the Panthers’ Josilyn Welch took home the title in the 3200m, finishing with a time of 11:47.96. Trinity Nation of Delta took third in the pole vault to advance.

Fayette’s Jose Blanco finished fourth in the 1600m and qualified for the regional in the event. The Eagles had a qualifying relay team in the boys 4x800m that finished fourth.

Qualifying for the Pettisville boys was Pete Rupp who placed fourth in the 3200m. The Blackbird girls notched fourth place finishes from Grace Remington in the 800m, Kendall Sears in the 3200m, and by their 4x800m relay.

The Division III regional in Port Clinton begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. and concludes on Friday.

D-III Ayersville District

Boys (top 10)

Tinora 105, Archbold 94, Ayersville 64, Antwerp 56.2, Wayne Trace 52, Fairview 46, Holgate 39, Delta 35, Edon 31, Patrick Henry 28.2.

100- Edwards (T), 11.43; 200- Treece (WT), 23.19; 400- Treece (WT), 52.03; 800- Casillas (Hol), 2:01.83; 1600- Durfey (T), 4:30.58; 3200- Westrick (T), 10:09.38; 110 hurdles- Parrish (WT), 15.45; 300 hurdles- Herman (Edg), 41.54; 4×100- Archbold (Riley, Miller, Dominique, Behnfeldt), 44.99; 4×200- Archbold (Behnfeldt, Miller, Bailey, Riley), 1:31.67; 4×400- Archbold (Behnfeldt, Bailey, Miller, Riley), 3:30; 4×800- Tinora (Rinkel, Westrick, Anders, Durfey), 8:20.06; High jump- Ackerman (T), 6-0; Vault- Wolfrum (Ay), 12-4; Long jump- Miler (Ay), 20-9; Shot- Landers (Ant), 49-4; Discus- Tresnan-Reighard (D), 153-3.

Girls

Tinora 89, Wayne Trace 85, Patrick Henry 67, Montpelier 63, Archbold 53, Holgate 51, Ayersville 50, Antwerp 37, Delta 32, Fairview 28.

100- Scott (T), 13.08; 200- Schindler (Ay), 27.1; 400- Sinn (WT), 59.98; 800- Sinn (WT), 2:19.59; 1600- Willett (Hol), 5:24.49; 3200- Welch (D), 11:47.96; 100 hurdles- McCord (Mo), 16.15; 300 hurdles- Merillat (Ar), 48.44; 4×100- Tinora (Meyer, Chafins, Durfey, Scott), 51.53; 4×200- Tinora (Chafins, Meyer, Durfey, Scott), 1:48.05; 4×400- Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn), 4:03.49; 4×800- Patrick Henry (Baird, Meyer, Holloway, Bostelman), 10:03.15; High jump- Shepherd (WT), 5-2; Vault- Reyes (Ant), 9-4.5; Long jump- Schindler (Ay), 16-10.25; Shot- Rieneke (T), 37-10; Discus- Eis (Hol), 114-5.

