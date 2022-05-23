Wauseon stymied by Central Catholic’s Austin Guerra

TOLEDO — Wauseon got no-hit by stingy Toledo Central Catholic pitcher Austin Guerra, who led the Fighting Irish to an 8-0 victory over the Indians in a Division II baseball sectional semifinal Thursday at Mercy Field.

The Irish out-slugged the Indians 12 hits to zero.

After each team could not dent the scoreboard in the first two innings, Central Catholic put runs on the board in four straight frames — innings 3-6 — and pulled away.

In the third they started their rally thanks to AJ Parker’s leadoff walk. He was then sacrificed to second base on a bunt by Brian Bishop, and Jaxon Sanchez followed with a hit that put a pair of runners in scoring position.

Both Parker and Jaxon Sanchez would score on Jace Sanchez’ two-run single, giving the Irish a 2-0 lead.

Central Catholic got the action going in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. First Guerra drilled a double to deep left field. Parker was next and blooped one to the outfield that was dropped, scoring Guerra.

A Bishop RBI single extended the Irish lead at 4-0.

The Indians went down in order in their half of the fifth, then Central tacked on another in the bottom of the inning.

Jace Sanchez led off the inning with a double to left, and he later was awarded third on a balk call. After Will Sherman’s strikeout of Kavan Case, Trey Gray dropped down a bunt and when the Wauseon infield threw to first for the out, Jace Sanchez timed it right and raced home successfully to make it 5-0.

The Irish capped off the game with a three-run sixth.

Jace Sanchez paced the Central Catholic offense by going 3 for 3 with two runs batted in, a walk, and a run scored. Parker finished 2 for 2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Guerra went all seven innings, surrendering no hits and four walks while striking out six Indians. Sherman pitched 5 1/3 innings and suffered the loss for the Indians.

Wauseon ends the 2022 season with an 8-16 record.

Wauseon’s Ryan Marks flies out to left center field in a Division II baseball sectional semifinal versus Toledo Central Catholic at Mercy Field Thursday. The Indians offensively could not muster a single hit off Central Catholic pitcher Austin Guerra, falling 8-0 and subsequently ending their season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Marks-flyout.jpg Wauseon’s Ryan Marks flies out to left center field in a Division II baseball sectional semifinal versus Toledo Central Catholic at Mercy Field Thursday. The Indians offensively could not muster a single hit off Central Catholic pitcher Austin Guerra, falling 8-0 and subsequently ending their season. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

