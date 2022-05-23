Locals advance out of Division II district track meet

DEFIANCE — The Wauseon boys finished runner-up as a team to Van Wert and had several boys and girls punch their tickets to the upcoming regional last Wednesday and Friday during the Division II Defiance District Track and Field Championships.

Athletes from Evergreen and Swanton were also able to qualify for the Piqua Regional in various events.

In the boys meet, Wauseon finished runner-up with a score of 82. Jonas Tester took home a pair of titles for the Indians, winning the long jump and 200m. He also finished fourth and qualified in the 400m.

Other qualifiers were Jack Callan in the 800m and 1600m, JD Hogan in the 200m, Hunter Wasnich 3200m and Matthew Shaw shot put. The Indians’ 4×400 and 4×800 meter relay teams earned third place finishes to qualify for the regional.

In the girls meet, Wauseon placed fifth with a score of 48. With wins for the girls were Johanna Tester in the high jump and Grace Rhoades in the 3200m. Rhoades advanced in the 1600m as well.

Teagan Rupp took fourth in the long jump to advance, while Hayley Meyer and Marie Hutchinson went third and fourth in the discus.

For the Evergreen boys, Riley Dunbar advanced to the regional in a pair of events. He finished alone in second to Kayden Davis of Swanton in the high jump. Davis won by clearing 6 feet, 2 inches, while Dunbar cleared 6 feet, 1 inches.

In the 110m hurdles, Dunbar came in at fourth. Sam Worline finished third in the discus to advance for the Vikings.

For the Viking girls, after winning the preliminary race, Andrea Van Wert took runner-up in the 100m. Sydney Woodring advanced by taking fourth in the 400m.

The Vikings took runner-up in the girls 4x100m relay and advanced.

For Swanton, in addition to winning the high jump, Davis finished third in the long jump. Aaron Thomas qualified in the shot put for the Bulldogs.

On the girls side, the Dogs got a qualifier from Trista Eitniear in the shot put.

The Division II regional in Piqua begins this Thursday at 5 p.m. and concludes on Saturday.

D-II Defiance District

Boys (top 10)

Van Wert 103, Wauseon 82, Napoleon 74, Bath 66, Maumee 62, Bryan 60, Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Otsego 42, Evergreen 33, St. Mary’s Memorial 29.

100- Johnson (Ba), 11.8; 200- Tester (W), 23.42; 400- Pratt (VW), 50.13; 800- Springer (VW), 2:01.79; 1600- Taylor (Br), 4:30.09; 3200- Taylor (Br), 9:46.15; 110 hurdles- Bowers (SMM), 16.59; 300 hurdles- Stambaugh (M), 42.25; 4×100- Bath (Woodruff, Liles, Snyder, Johnson), 44.85; 4×200- Van Wert (Pratt, Jackson, Phillips, Laudick), 1:32.22; Van Wert (Pratt, Phillips, Springer, Laudick), 3:25.84; 4×800- Van Wert (Laudick, Sherer, Springer, Wannemacher), 8:21.14; High jump- Davis (Sw), 6-2; Long jump- Tester (W), 21-0.5; Shot- Griffiths (Ba), 55-1; Discus- Prichard (Ba), 152-4.

Girls

Celina 126, Ottawa-Glandorf 99, Bryan 66, St. Mary’s Memorial 61, Wauseon 48, Defiance 43, Van Wert 39, Bath 31.5, Evergreen 29.5, Napoleon 19.

100- Greber (SMM), 12.99; 200- Walsh (Ba), 27.25; 400- Fortman (OG), 59.22; 800- Fortman (OG), 2:18.38; 1600- Dameron (C), 5:24.82; 3200- Rhoades (W), 12:00.66; 100 hurdles- Dross (C), 16.51; 300 hurdles- Cordic (Br), 46.57; 4×100- Celina (Hitchcock, Veit, Dirksen, Huser), 51.4; 4×200- Ottawa-Glandorf (Hedrick, Fenbert, Recker, Fortman), 1:47.58; 4×400- Ottawa-Glandorf (Fenbert, Closson, Fox, Fortman), 4:07.75; 4×800- Defiance (Horvath, Hohenberger, Briseno, Wahl), 9:54.17; High jump- Tester (W), 4-10; Long jump- Dirksen (C), 16-3; Shot- Alspaugh (Br), 37-7.5; Discus- Hoffman (OG), 134-5.

Evergreen’s Andrea Van Wert, center, hustles to the finish line in the girls 100m Friday night at the finals of the Division II district track meet in Defiance. Van Wert would finish in second to advance to the Piqua Regional. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_VanWert-in-100-at-district.jpg Evergreen’s Andrea Van Wert, center, hustles to the finish line in the girls 100m Friday night at the finals of the Division II district track meet in Defiance. Van Wert would finish in second to advance to the Piqua Regional. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Teagan Rupp of Wauseon preparing to stick her landing in the long jump Friday. Her best leap of 15 feet, 11 and 1/4 inches was good enough for fourth place. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Teagan-at-districts.jpg Teagan Rupp of Wauseon preparing to stick her landing in the long jump Friday. Her best leap of 15 feet, 11 and 1/4 inches was good enough for fourth place. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Grace Rhoades competes in the 3200m for Wauseon. She won the race with a time of 12:00.66. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Rhoades-runs-3200.jpg Grace Rhoades competes in the 3200m for Wauseon. She won the race with a time of 12:00.66. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich in the 3200m with Xander Fackler of Bryan on his heels. Wasnich would qualify for the regional with a fourth place finish. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Wasnich-performs-boys-3200.jpg Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich in the 3200m with Xander Fackler of Bryan on his heels. Wasnich would qualify for the regional with a fourth place finish. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Trista Eitniear of Swanton performs in the girls shot put Friday at the Division II district meet at Defiance High School. Her best throw of 36 feet, 11 inches was good enough to earn third place and advance from the district to the regional in Piqua. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Eitniear-at-district.jpg Trista Eitniear of Swanton performs in the girls shot put Friday at the Division II district meet at Defiance High School. Her best throw of 36 feet, 11 inches was good enough to earn third place and advance from the district to the regional in Piqua. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest