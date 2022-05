Northwest Ohio Athletic League reveals spring scholar athlete list

At the conclusion of each sport season, principals for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League name scholar athletes from member schools. To be named to the spring scholar athlete list, a student must be a senior, must have a 3.5 accumulative grade point average through seven semesters of school, and must have lettered during the sports season.

The 2022 spring list includes:

Archbold: Spencer Simon, Brady Johns, Gavin Bailey, Kaden Rufenacht, Kaiden Keiser, Kylee Miller, Alli Bickel, Addi Ziegler, Emily Walker, Sophie Schramm, Reagan Kohler, Emma Hall, Carsyn Hagans, Zoe Arend, Jaybe Burkle.

Delta: Kalvin Tenney, Carson Chiesa, Shawn Cook, Gabriela Ford, Jessica Galliers, Austin Kohlhofer, Lavinia Palanca, Justice Reckner, Joshua Tresnan-Reighard.

Evergreen: Nicholas Smithmyer, Joseph Mitchey, Alexander Peete, Austin Marvin, Payton Boucher, Raymond Shunck, Brooklyn Richardson, Jessica Riggs, Jocelyn Schuster, Kennedy Coolman, Skylee Raker, Emma Vaculik, Anderson Tipping, Evan Lumbrezer, Austin Pennington, MacKenzie Mitchey, Brianna Sintobin, Gracie Boger, Andrea Van Wert, Sydney Woodring.

Swanton: Brooke Dockery, Aaron Thomas, Garrett Swank, Trista Eitniear, Brianna Williams, Rheannah Kesler, Jayden Hendricks.

Wauseon: Ian Fruchey, Braxton Goings, Daniel Hite, Kyle Moore, Carter Nofziger, Jonas Tester, Luke Tester, Hunter Wasnich, Maggie Duden, Marie Hutchinson, Eva Mennetti, Evan Bauer, Clay Stump, Logan Waldron, Riley Morr, Mason Ritter, Andy Scherer, Olivia Gigax, Autumn Pelok, Jayli Vasquez.