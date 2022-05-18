County athletes compete at league meet

Evergreen’s Evan Lumbrezer jumps on the first day of competition at the NWOAL Track and Field Championships Tuesday, May 10. His best jump was 19 feet, 5 and 1/4 inches, good enough for fifth place.

Chase Miller, right, hands off to Gavin Bailey in the Archbold boys 4x200m relay on Friday during the running finals at the NWOAL meet. Their relay won with a time of 1:32.51.

Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer throws in the shot put.

Ronnie Wyse of Delta clears 5 feet, 8 inches in the boys high jump.

Teagan Rupp of Wauseon with an attempt in the girls long jump. She took second with a best jump of 15 feet, 5 and 3/4 inches.

Jonas Tester of Wauseon finishes ahead of the pack in the 400m on Friday at the NWOAL meet. He finished with a time of 51.79.

Evergreen’s Sam Worline with a throw in the discus during the first day of the NWOAL meet held Tuesday, May 10. Worline finished runner-up with a throw of 134 feet, 10 inches.