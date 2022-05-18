Fayette boys secure BBC championship

HOLGATE — The Fayette boys took home a league championship while Pettisville finished runner-up to Montpelier on the girls side Saturday at the Buckeye Border Conference Track and Field Championships hosted by Holgate.

For Fayette, their boys won with a score of 118, Montpelier was second with a 116.5, Holgate third at 116 and Edon fourth at 105.

The Eagles were led by two wins from Jose Blanco. He took first in the 800m with a time of 2:10.23 and won the 1600m with a time of 4:42.95.

Earning runner-up performances for Fayette were Wyatt Mitchell in the 800m, Quinn Mitchell (3200m), and Drew Beauregard (long jump).

Pettisville’s second place finishers were Samuel Haley (100m) and Griffin Eash (pole vault).

In the girls meet, Montpelier took home the title with a 153 score. The Blackbirds were second at 140, followed by Holgate 114, and Fayette 59.

With wins for the Pettisville girls were Meleah Plank in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, and Elisabeth Rochefort who cleared 9 feet in the pole vault. Amanda Grimm was runner-up to Rochefort in the pole vault and finished second in the 400m.

Kendall Sears finished second in both the 1600m and 3200m for Pettisville. The Birds’ Grace Remington added a runner-up finish in the 800m.

BBC Meet

Boys

Fayette 118, Montpelier 116.5, Holgate 116, Edon 105, Pettisville 65.5, Hilltop 58, North Central 39, Stryker 23.

100- Ripke (E), 11.38; 200- Ripke (E), 22.53; 400- Jordan (Hol), 54.24; 800- Blanco (F), 2:10.23; 1600- Blanco (F), 4:42.95; 3200- Bower (Hol), 10:51.49; 110 hurdles- Aguirre (M), 16.4; 300 hurdles- Laney (NC), 43.58; 4×100- Edon (Smith, Radabaugh, Gallehue, Ripke), 46.2; 4×200- Montpelier (Brigle, Friend, Martin, Brink), 1:38.4; 4×400- Holgate (Jordan, Miller, Westrick, Casillas), 3:43.36; 4×800- Holgate (Bower, Miller, Westrick, Casillas), 8:30.25; High jump- Burt (NC), 5-10; Vault- Vankham (M), 11-0; Long jump- Ripke (E), 19-5.5; Shot- Gallehue (E), 47-3; Discus- Cummins (M), 132.

Girls

Montpelier 153, Pettisville 140, Holgate 114, Fayette 59, Hilltop 47, Stryker 46, Edon 36, North Central 22.

100- Hillard (M), 13.21; 200- Hillard (M), 27.35; 400- Hillard (M), 1:05.06; 800- Willett (Hol), 2:38.06; 1600- Willett (Hol), 5:46.86; 3200- Willett (Hol), 12:51.33; 100 hurdles- McCord (M), 16.1; 300 hurdles- McCord (M), 49.54; 4×100- Montpelier (Crisenbery, Brigle, Manisaeng, Altaffer), 55.58; 4×200- Montpelier (Crisenbery, Altaffer, Manisaeng, Clinger), 1:56.07; 4×400- Montpelier (Clinger, McCord, Hillard, Richmire), 4:35.72; 4×800- Holgate (Ashbaugh, Bok, Swary, Bower), 10:49.61; High jump- Plank (P), 5-0; Vault- Rochefort (P), 9-0; Long jump- Breier (S), 16-6; Shot- Justine Eis (Hol), 36-7; Discus- Jolynn Eis (Hol), 110-7.

