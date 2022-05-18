Locals nab all-league accolades

Many players from the area received first and second team all-league honors when the Northwest Ohio Athletic League revealed its softball honors.
Evergreen’s Macy Chamberlin was named NWOAL Player of the Year, while Archbold’s Andrea Thiel got coach of the year honors.
Joining Chamberlin on the first team for Evergreen was Brooklyn Richardson. Skylee Raker received second team all-league honors for the Vikings.
Natalie Nofziger and Reagan Kohler of Archbold made the all-league first team. On the second team for Archbold were Carsyn Hagans and Harley Phillips.
Autumn Pelok and Jayli Vasquez were selected first team all-league for Wauseon. Ava Kovar and Ella Hageman made the second team.
Making first team all-league for Swanton was Brie Williams. Taylor Forrest was recognized with second team honors for the Bulldogs.
Delta was not represented on the all-league first team, however, Jasey Spiess garnered second team all-league honors for the Panthers.
All NWOAL Softball
First team
Addie Arnold, sr., Bryan; Natalie Nofziger, jr., Archbold; Autumn Pelok, sr., Wauseon; Brie Williams, sr., Swanton; Brooklyn Richardson, sr., Evergreen; Reagan Kohler, sr., Archbold; Emma St. Clair, soph., Liberty Center; Jayli Vasquez, sr., Wauseon; Ella Voigt, soph., Bryan.
Player of the Year: Macy Chamberlin, soph., Evergreen.
Coach of the Year: Andrea Thiel, Archbold.
Second team
Skylee Raker, sr., Evergreen; Carsyn Hagans, sr., Archbold; Marlee Yoder, soph., Bryan; Eliza Jones, soph., Liberty Center; Taylor Forrest, soph., Swanton; Jazmine Miranda, sr., Patrick Henry; Harley Phillips, sr., Archbold; Ava Kovar, fr., Wauseon; Ella Hageman, soph., Wauseon; Jasey Spiess, soph., Delta.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Bre Boysel, Addison Ziegler.
Delta: Faith Kern, Kate Friess, Madison Savage.
Evergreen: Jocelyn Schuster, Kennedy Coolman, Marissa VanDenk.
Swanton: Trista Eitniear, Alaina Pelland.
Wauseon: Aubrianna Everly.