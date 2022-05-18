NWOAL all-league baseball named

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently announced its all-league baseball teams with many from Fulton County garnering high honors.

Archbold’s DJ Newman was named the player of the year in the league for the second consecutive season. Bryan’s Corey Walker was chosen NWOAL Coach of the Year.

Also for the Blue Streaks, Krayton Kern got first team all-league honors. Devon Morris and Jayden Seiler were second team all-league for Archbold.

Evergreen’s RJ Shunck and Layne Vance made first team all-league. Isaac Overfield was second team all-league for the Vikings.

Jude Armstrong made the first team for Wauseon. Will Sherman and Eli Delgado garnered second team all-league honors.

All-NWOAL Baseball

First team

RJ Shunck, sr., Evergreen; Jude Armstrong, jr., Wauseon; Landon Amstutz, soph., Liberty Center; Mikey Wolff, sr., Bryan; Nash Meyer, soph., Patrick Henry; Krayton Kern, jr., Archbold; Quinn Brown, sr., Bryan; Dylan Dominique, jr., Bryan; Layne Vance, fr., Evergreen.

Player of the Year: DJ Newman, sr., Archbold.

Coach of the Year: Corey Walker, Bryan.

Second team

Will Sherman, sr., Wauseon; Devon Morris, jr., Archbold; Aiden Behrman, jr., Patrick Henry; Jase Kepler, soph., Bryan; Isaac Overfield, jr., Evergreen; Zander Zeiter, fr., Liberty Center; Jayden Seiler, soph., Archbold; Ethan Psurny, sr., Bryan; Eli Delgado, jr., Wauseon; Logan Hudson, jr., Patrick Henry.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Jaybe Burkle, Zane Behnfeldt.

Delta: Kalvin Tenney, Brady Morr.

Evergreen: Ashton Sayers, Brady Kanneman, Nick Smithmyer.

Swanton: Kaden Curtis, Garrett Swank.

Wauseon: Tyson Rodriguez, Ryan Marks.

Wauseon first baseman Jude Armstrong squeezes an out during a game this season. Armstrong made first team All-NWOAL for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Armstrong-squeezes-out.jpg Wauseon first baseman Jude Armstrong squeezes an out during a game this season. Armstrong made first team All-NWOAL for the Indians. File photo Nick Smithmyer pitches in relief for Evergreen in a game versus Liberty Center. He was selected honorable mention all-league for the Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Smithmyer-in-relief.jpg Nick Smithmyer pitches in relief for Evergreen in a game versus Liberty Center. He was selected honorable mention all-league for the Vikings. File photo Eli Delgado of Wauseon puts the ball in play in a NWOAL contest at Archbold this season. He was chosen second team all-league in the NWOAL. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Delgado-moves-runners.jpg Eli Delgado of Wauseon puts the ball in play in a NWOAL contest at Archbold this season. He was chosen second team all-league in the NWOAL. File photo

County athletes recognized