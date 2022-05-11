Archbold softball tops Delta in sectional semifinal

Archbold scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put a bow on their 15-5 six-inning win against Delta Tuesday in a Division III softball sectional semifinal at Memorial Park. Above, the Blue Streaks’ Reagan Kohler records one of her three base hits on the day. She also drove in three runs. Archbold next heads to Evergreen for the sectional final on Friday afternoon.

Archbold scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put a bow on their 15-5 six-inning win against Delta Tuesday in a Division III softball sectional semifinal at Memorial Park. Above, the Blue Streaks’ Reagan Kohler records one of her three base hits on the day. She also drove in three runs. Archbold next heads to Evergreen for the sectional final on Friday afternoon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Kohler-hit.jpg Archbold scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put a bow on their 15-5 six-inning win against Delta Tuesday in a Division III softball sectional semifinal at Memorial Park. Above, the Blue Streaks’ Reagan Kohler records one of her three base hits on the day. She also drove in three runs. Archbold next heads to Evergreen for the sectional final on Friday afternoon. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest