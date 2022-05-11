League title won at NWOAL track meet

The fight for the boys league title is a tight one while Liberty Center holds a commanding lead in the girls meet after day one of competition at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Track and Field Championships held Tuesday at Archbold.

With the 4x800m relay and all field events in the books, Liberty Center and Wauseon are tied for first in the boys standings with 40.5 points, followed closely by Evergreen at 33 points.

On the girls side, Liberty Center leads with a score of 59 and Wauseon is second at 41.

The Wauseon boys picked up wins in the 4×800 and shot put. In the 4×800, their quartet of Hunter Wasnich, Jack Callan, Zaden Torres and Aidan Pena won with a time of 8:23.84. Matthew Shaw took home the shot put title for the Indians, posting a best throw of 48 feet, 11 and 1/2 inches.

Furthermore, Wauseon’s Jonas Tester was runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 2 and 1/2 inches.

Tester was beaten by Swanton’s Kayden Davis, who won the event by exactly a foot. Davis defended his high jump league title, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. Karter Behnfeldt of Archbold finished second in the event at 6 feet.

Josh Tresnan-Reighard of Delta was first in the discus with a top throw of 139 feet, 7 inches. Sam Worline of Evergreen was runner-up at 134 feet, 10 inches.

Teagan Rupp cleared 9 feet to win the girls pole vault title for Wauseon. She also finished runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 5 and 3/4 inches.

The Indians’ Marie Hutchinson finished runner-up in the discus with a throw of 114 feet, 8 inches.

Also in the county, Sophie Rupp of Archbold won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 1 inches and Swanton’s Trista Eitniear claimed the shot put title with a throw of 38 feet, 6 and 1/4 inches.

The NWOAL Championships conclude Friday night with the running finals beginning at 7 p.m.

NWOAL Championships

Day 1 Results

Boys

1. Liberty Center, Wauseon 40.5; 3. Evergreen 33; 4. Swanton 27; 5. Archbold 25.5; 6. Delta 22; 7. Patrick Henry 21.5; 8. Bryan 19.

4×800- Wauseon (Wasnich, Callan, Torres, Pena), 8:23.84; High jump- Davis (S), 6-2; Long jump- Davis (S), 20-3.5; Discus- Tresnan-Reighard (D), 139-7; Shot- Shaw (W), 48-11.5; Vault- Perry (LC), 12-6.

Girls

1. Liberty Center 59; 2. Wauseon 41; 3. Bryan 37; 4. Swanton 29; 5. Patrick Henry 27; 6. Archbold 19; 7. Delta 9; 8. Evergreen 8.

4×800- Liberty Center (Meller, Oelkrug, Stark, Miller), 9:53.25; High jump- Rupp (A), 5-1; Long jump- Fireovid (B), 15-11; Discus- Cramer (LC), 116-11; Shot- Eitniear (S), 38-6.25; Vault- Rupp (W), 9-0.

Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon with a throw in the girls discus Tuesday on the first day of the NWOAL Track and Field Championships in Archbold. She would finish second in the event with a throw of 114 feet, 8 inches. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Hutch-hurls-discus.jpg Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon with a throw in the girls discus Tuesday on the first day of the NWOAL Track and Field Championships in Archbold. She would finish second in the event with a throw of 114 feet, 8 inches. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delta’s Justin Ruple clears the bar in the pole vault Tuesday at the NWOAL meet. Ruple ended up third in the event after clearing 11 feet. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Just.-Ruple-in-Pole-Vault.jpg Delta’s Justin Ruple clears the bar in the pole vault Tuesday at the NWOAL meet. Ruple ended up third in the event after clearing 11 feet. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Matthew Shaw of Wauseon throws in the shot put. He won the event with a throw of 48 feet, 11 and 1/2 inches. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Shaw-throws-shot.jpg Matthew Shaw of Wauseon throws in the shot put. He won the event with a throw of 48 feet, 11 and 1/2 inches. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Sophie Rupp of Archbold clears 4 feet, 11 inches in girls high jump during Tuesday’s NWOAL meet. She ultimately would clear 5 feet, 1 inches, beating out Liberty Center’s Emersyn Gerken. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Rupp-over-bar.jpg Sophie Rupp of Archbold clears 4 feet, 11 inches in girls high jump during Tuesday’s NWOAL meet. She ultimately would clear 5 feet, 1 inches, beating out Liberty Center’s Emersyn Gerken. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Gabe Short of Archbold clears the bar in the pole vault. He took fourth in the event. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Short-up-and-over.jpg Gabe Short of Archbold clears the bar in the pole vault. He took fourth in the event. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Trista Eitniear of Swanton competes in girls discus. She finished fourth in the discus after winning the shot put for the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Eitniear-in-discus.jpg Trista Eitniear of Swanton competes in girls discus. She finished fourth in the discus after winning the shot put for the Bulldogs. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Johanna Tester clears the bar in the high jump. Tester, a freshman, finished third and cleared 4 feet, 11 inches. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Johanna-Tester.jpg Wauseon’s Johanna Tester clears the bar in the high jump. Tester, a freshman, finished third and cleared 4 feet, 11 inches. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

