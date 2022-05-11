League title won at NWOAL track meet

The fight for the boys league title is a tight one while Liberty Center holds a commanding lead in the girls meet after day one of competition at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Track and Field Championships held Tuesday at Archbold.
With the 4x800m relay and all field events in the books, Liberty Center and Wauseon are tied for first in the boys standings with 40.5 points, followed closely by Evergreen at 33 points.
On the girls side, Liberty Center leads with a score of 59 and Wauseon is second at 41.
The Wauseon boys picked up wins in the 4×800 and shot put. In the 4×800, their quartet of Hunter Wasnich, Jack Callan, Zaden Torres and Aidan Pena won with a time of 8:23.84. Matthew Shaw took home the shot put title for the Indians, posting a best throw of 48 feet, 11 and 1/2 inches.
Furthermore, Wauseon’s Jonas Tester was runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 2 and 1/2 inches.
Tester was beaten by Swanton’s Kayden Davis, who won the event by exactly a foot. Davis defended his high jump league title, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. Karter Behnfeldt of Archbold finished second in the event at 6 feet.
Josh Tresnan-Reighard of Delta was first in the discus with a top throw of 139 feet, 7 inches. Sam Worline of Evergreen was runner-up at 134 feet, 10 inches.
Teagan Rupp cleared 9 feet to win the girls pole vault title for Wauseon. She also finished runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 5 and 3/4 inches.
The Indians’ Marie Hutchinson finished runner-up in the discus with a throw of 114 feet, 8 inches.
Also in the county, Sophie Rupp of Archbold won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 1 inches and Swanton’s Trista Eitniear claimed the shot put title with a throw of 38 feet, 6 and 1/4 inches.
The NWOAL Championships conclude Friday night with the running finals beginning at 7 p.m.
NWOAL Championships
Day 1 Results
Boys
1. Liberty Center, Wauseon 40.5; 3. Evergreen 33; 4. Swanton 27; 5. Archbold 25.5; 6. Delta 22; 7. Patrick Henry 21.5; 8. Bryan 19.
4×800- Wauseon (Wasnich, Callan, Torres, Pena), 8:23.84; High jump- Davis (S), 6-2; Long jump- Davis (S), 20-3.5; Discus- Tresnan-Reighard (D), 139-7; Shot- Shaw (W), 48-11.5; Vault- Perry (LC), 12-6.
Girls
1. Liberty Center 59; 2. Wauseon 41; 3. Bryan 37; 4. Swanton 29; 5. Patrick Henry 27; 6. Archbold 19; 7. Delta 9; 8. Evergreen 8.
4×800- Liberty Center (Meller, Oelkrug, Stark, Miller), 9:53.25; High jump- Rupp (A), 5-1; Long jump- Fireovid (B), 15-11; Discus- Cramer (LC), 116-11; Shot- Eitniear (S), 38-6.25; Vault- Rupp (W), 9-0.