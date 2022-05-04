Streaks roll past Bryan

BRYAN — Archbold baseball stayed hot as they cruised to a 13-0 win over Bryan in six innings Monday in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League contest.

After starting 0-2 in the league, the Blue Streaks have now won five in a row.

DJ Newman went five innings in earning the win on the mound. He allowed just two hits while striking out 13 Golden Bear hitters and walking zero.

Newman also was 2 for 3 at the plate with three runs batted in and a pair of runs scored. Devon Morris (2 for 5) hit a home run and drove in five runs.

Archbold (9-5, 5-2 NWOAL) is at Edgerton Thursday, Montpelier Friday, and hosts Paulding on Saturday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_archboldlogo_blockA.jpg