Softball tournament draws announced

Sectional assignments were announced for area softball teams on Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

In Division II, Wauseon is the second seed in the district at Genoa and will host the winner of Toledo Central Catholic and Maumee in a sectional final on Friday, May 13.

Four other teams from Fulton County are in the Division III district at Springfield. Archbold will host Delta on Tuesday, May 10, while Evergreen welcomes Montpelier. Swanton will travel to Tinora for a sectional semifinal on May 10 as well.

The Archbold/Delta and Evergreen/Montpelier winners will meet in a sectional final on May 13. If Evergreen beats Montpelier, the final will be played at Evergreen. Should Swanton win, the Bulldogs will head to Genoa for a sectional final on May 13.

Both Fayette and Pettisville will compete in the Division IV, Bryan District.

Pettisville is at home against Holgate for a sectional semifinal Monday, May 9. If victorious, the Blackbirds would then travel to Antwerp on Thursday, May 12 for the sectional final.

Fayette has a tough draw as they open up with top-seed Hilltop on May 9.