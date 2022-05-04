Wauseon softball knocks off Patrick Henry

The Wauseon softball team notched another league win on Monday when they defeated Patrick Henry 8-4 at home in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action.

The Indians move to 5-1 in the NWOAL after the victory.

Ella Hageman picked up the win in the circle for Wauseon while Mariah Boyer of PH took the loss.

After the Patriots had tied the game at 4-4 with three runs in the third and another in the fourth, the Indians responded with three in their half of the fourth.

Leading Wauseon at the plate was Autumn Pelok who went 4 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in. Grace Calvin (3 for 3) added an RBI for the victorious Indians.

Wauseon has one more league game on the schedule as they welcome Swanton on Thursday. After that they host Montpelier Friday afternoon.

Autumn Pelok of Wauseon doubles and then makes it to third following an errant throw by Patrick Henry durin Monday's NWOAL softball game. The Indians won 8-4 over the Patriots. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ella Hageman of Wauseon pitches in the game with Patrick Henry Monday. She would earn the win in the circle. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest