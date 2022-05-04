Indians stymie Patriots, 8-4

Wauseon jumped on top early 7-0 and that cushion propelled them to an 8-4 win over visiting Patrick Henry Monday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball.

They also got a complete game on the mound from Will Sherman and forced Patrick Henry starter Logan Hudson out after just 1 1/3 innings.

“We were just attacking the fastball at the plate. That was huge,” said Wauseon Coach Trent Thomas when asked what he liked about his team’s outing. “Will always throws strikes. He’s been a tough-luck loser a few times. We attacked the fastball, we moved runners when we had two strikes, and bottom line is that’s the team I’ve been waiting to see and we finally got it.”

The Indians used “timely hitting” to build a seven-run lead over the first two innings. They scored four in the bottom of the first inning and three in the second.

Sherman, who finished 1 for 2 on the day, drove in three of the runs. Ryan Marks (2 for 3) knocked in another and Reece Nation recorded an RBI as well.

Patrick Henry did have a four-run third inning to inch a bit closer. But in the end Wauseon managed to hold them off.

Nash Meyer’s RBI single down the third base line got the scoring started for the Patriots. Then came Daniel Schmeltz who hit another ball down the line, bringing home Hudson.

After a second out, PH’s Drew Rosengarten drove in a pair of runs with a double to left center, bringing the Patriots within 7-4.

“They hit two balls literally right down the line, there’s no defense for that,” said Thomas of the Patriots big third inning. “Credit to them. They’re a nice young club. They have no seniors, so, they’re gonna be a challenge in the future.”

The Patriots could not duplicate that performance in any of their remaining at bats. In fact, they went down in order in three of the next four innings.

Wauseon got an insurance run to solidify its lead in the home half of the sixth. Eli Delgado led off with a walk, Mason Thomas fouled a bunt with two strikes, then Keaton Hartsock reached via an infield single and Jude Armstrong’s single scored Delgado for the 8-4 Indian lead.

Sherman got the win while allowing four runs on nine hits, striking out three Patriot hitters to one lone walk. Hudson suffered the loss.

“I think he ended up with less than 100 pitches (96) in seven innings. So that’s just what he does. He’s really good with his two-pitch mix and just does a great job out there for us,” said the Wauseon skipper of Sherman.

Schmeltz was good in relief for the Patriots. He allowed just one earned run, scattered three hits, and struck out three Indians over 4 2/3 innings.

Wauseon (5-13, 3-3 NWOAL) next welcomes Swanton Thursday and Edon on Friday.

