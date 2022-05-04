Evergreen sweeps TJ Rupp Invitational

Evergreen used their depth in many events to outdistance runner-up Delta on both the boys and the girls side in the TJ Rupp Track and Field Invitational at Evergreen Monday.

The Viking girls held off the Panthers by nine points, 151.25-142.25, in the six team field.

“Tonight was a great team effort,” Evergreen Coach Jared Walker stated. “I couldn’t be more proud of the kids. We talked about how we wanted to win titles at Hicksville and here. Mission accomplished.”

Delta actually started off on top for the day winning the 4x800m relay and used Grace Armstrong’s second in the 100m hurdles to take a substantial early lead.

However, Evergreen’s Andrea VanWert and Brooklyn Spradlin went first and second in the 100m to bring Evergreen back and the Vikes’ 4x2oo and 4x1oo took firsts to give Evergreen a lead.

Sydney Woodring won the 400m and Brooklyn Gleckler took the 300m hurdles to keep the Vikings on top despite a second and third place finish from Armstrong and Natalie Friess for Delta in the 300m hurdles.

Joslyn Welch and Gabby Ford went second and third in the 800m, getting Delta closer but Spradlin and Deanna Hoffman gave the Vikings some distance with a first and second finish in the 200m dash.

Welch won the 3200m but the Vikings’ second place in the 4×400 iced their victory.

Kenzie Mitchey in the high jump and Brianna Sintobin in the long jump were winners for Evergreen in field events.

Trinity Nation and Gretchen Culler scored 1-2 in the pole vault for Delta.

On the boys side, Evergreen scored 163 for a comfortable 28 point win over the second place Panthers.

Grant Richardson won the pole vault for Evergreen while Hunter St. John and Justin Ruple were second and third. Austin Kohlhofer of Delta took the shot put but Evergreen countered with Walker Lumbrezer and Sam Worline finishing second and third.

Evan Lumbrezer won the long jump but Josh Tresnan-Reighard scored 10 in the discus for the Panthers.

Lumbrezer won the 200m and was second in the 100m. The Vikings’ 4x8oo and 4x1oo relay teams were both winners.

Ronnie Wyse and Jerremiah Wolford were one and two in the 110m hurdles for Delta and the Panther 4×200 took first as well.

James Ruple won the 400 but Tyson Woodring and Owen Timbrook finished second and third for the Vikings.

Eli Mora and Wolford were first and second in the 300m hurdles for Delta.

The Viking 4×400 took second.

“This is a goal of working toward league’s and districts,” explained Coach Walker. “I think we are set up pretty well now, time wise. We shaved 14 seconds off our 4×4 time. We had great performances from many tonight.”

The Vikings competed without four event point scorer Riley Dunbar who missed the meet with illness.

“Not having Riley did affect us (a) little bit but the best part about this team this year, we have stepped up all year.”

Evergreen travels to the Ottawa Hills Relays Friday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-3.jpg

Delta finishes second