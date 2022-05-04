Wauseon boys victorious, Archbold runner-up at Walker/Dilbone Relays

Wauseon and Archbold went one and two in the boys standings at the Walker/Dilbone Relays in Archbold Friday, April 29. The Blue Streaks took second in the girls meet while the Indians were third.

In the boys meet, Wauseon finished with a score of 106 and Archbold 94. The Archbold girls notched a score of 81 and Wauseon 64. Winning the girls team title was Patrick Henry with a 90.

For Wauseon, their distance medley relay team featuring Zaden Torres, Aidan Pena, Jack Callan and Hunter Wasnich finished first with a time of 11:09.22. The Wauseon quartet of Logan Carroll, Sam Smith Jr., Bryson Stump and Jonas Tester won the 4×100.

In the 4×103 weight relay, Wauseon’s Matt Shaw, Carroll, Avery Fruchey and Dane Leininger took first. The Indians also had a winning relay team of Wasnich, Callan, Carter Nofziger and Torres in the 4×800.

The Wauseon boys tied with Pettisville for the title in the shot put relay and Austin Aeschliman won the pole vault. Shaw had the top throw of the field in the shot put, tossing it 47 feet and 1/2 inches.

While Ayersville’s group took first in the long jump relay, Tester had the best leap at 20 feet, 2 and 1/2 inches. Archbold’s Karter Behnfeldt won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 2 inches.

The Streaks had some winning relay teams as well.

Their quartet of Lucas Dominique, Donmonic Simpson, Chase Miller and Dane Riley was first in the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:38.86. In the 4x110m shuttle hurdle, Landynn Krugh, Gavin Bailey, Chase Cornell and Cole Plassman finished first at 1:10.19.

Also, the Streaks’ 4x400m relay of Behnfeldt, Miller, Bailey and Riley won with a time of 3:41.5.

The Archbold girls got a first place finish from Sophie Rupp in the high jump, who cleared 5 feet, 2 inches. The Streaks then tied with Ayersville in the long jump relay. Their best finish came from Hailey Wooley who took fourth with a throw of 29 feet, 10 inches.

Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer had the best individual throw in the discus, tossing it 123 feet, 3 inches. However, the teams from Patrick Henry and Toledo Christian tied for the title in the relay.

Teagan Rupp came in first in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 3 inches.

Walker/Dilbone Relays

Boys events

800 sprint medley- Archbold (Dominique, Simpson, Miller, Riley), 1:38.86; Distance medley- Wauseon (Zaden Torres, Pena, Callan, Wasnich), 11:09.22; 4×100- Wauseon (Carroll, Smith Jr., Stump, Tester), 45.96; 4×103 weight relay- Wauseon (Shaw, Carroll, Fruchey, Leininger), 48.05; 1600 sprint medley- Maumee (Stambaugh, Reichow, Wagner, Board), 3:46.62; 4×110 shuttle hurdle- Archbold (Krugh, Bailey, Cornell, Plassman), 1:10.19; 4×200- Ayersville (Miler, Tyrrell, Berner, Trevino), 1:34.5; 4×800- Wauseon (Wasnich, Callan, Nofziger, Zaden Torres), 8:42.15; 4×400- Archbold (Behnfeldt, Miller, Bailey, Riley), 3:41.5; High jump- Behnfeldt (A), 6-2; Long jump relay- Ayersville; Shot put relay- Wauseon; Discus relay- Leipsic; Vault- Aeschliman (W), 12-0.

Girls events

800 sprint medley- Patrick Henry (Leonard, Schwab, Holloway, Meyer), 1:57.44; Distance medley- Maumee (Tolbert, Clixby, King, Porter), 13:32.77; 4×100- Ayersville (Weisgerber, Killgallon, Dockery, Schindler), 53.89; 4×103 weight relay- Maumee (Gerken, Zheng, Kleeberger, Smalley), 1:01.38; 1600 sprint medley- Patrick Henry (Schwab, Holloway, Meyer, Baird), 4:32.42; 4×100 shuttle hurdle- Ayersville (Dockery, Martinez, Mcguire, Killgallon), 1:16.05; 4×200- Toledo Christian (Lavalette, Stainbrook, Welborn, Rosales), 1:53.72; 4×800- Patrick Henry (Meyer, Baird, Gillson, Prigge), 10:42.24; 4×400- Toledo Christian (Rosales, Koralewski, Lavelette, Welborn), 4:21.95; High jump- Rupp (Ar), 5-2; Long jump relay- Leipsic, Maumee; Shot put relay- Archbold, Ayersville; Discus relay- Patrick Henry, Toledo Christian; Discus relay- Leipsic, Maumee; Vault- Rupp (W), 10-3.

