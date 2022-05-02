Evergreen’s RJ Shunck fires no-hitter at Delta in 10-0 win

Evergreen’s RJ Shunck wasn’t perfect.

The 6’6” southpaw DID walk 5 Delta Panther batters.

However, what the University of Toledo commit did outside of that was strike out 11 Panthers and pick off one more, allowing nary a hit in a five-inning, 10-0 whitewash victory in Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball Thursday.

The no-no was the first for the Vikings since Andrew Pinkelman tossed a 10-0 no-hitter at Wauseon in 2005.

“Most of the time, he located pretty well, and was a strike thrower which we need him and all of our pitchers to be if we are to be successful,” said Viking coach Mark Cymbolin.

Evergreen got all the runs they needed in the first inning on Landen Vance’s run-scoring single and Ashton Sayers’ RBI grounder.

The Vikes put up a seven spot in the third.

Shunck helped his own cause with a run-producing hit and Connor Hewson, Isaac Overfield and Brock Hudik followed suit before Layne Vance rapped a two-run single to cap the rally.

Evergreen added two more wins in a Saturday doubleheader against Montpelier.

Nick Smithmyer almost matched Shunck’s no-hitter, allowing just a second inning single in a 10-0 opening game win.

Smithmyer walked just one and struck out nine going the full five innings in a run-rule win.

Layne and Landen Vance, along with Payton Boucher, each had a pair of hits for the Vikings.

In the nightcap Brady Kannamen went the first four to pick up the victory. Hudik had three effective innings in relief for a save.

Sayers had three hits — including two doubles — to pace the Evergreen offense, while Layne Vance added two hits and knocked home four runs.

The Vikings now stand at 11-5 on the year.

