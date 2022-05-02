Bulldogs run rule Waite, 13-3

Swanton jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead and never were truly threatened, taking a 13-3, six-inning victory over winless Toledo Waite Wednesday in non-league baseball.

Drew Smigelski’s one-out single started the uprising in the opening inning.

A walk, Kaden Curtis’ single, and an ensuing error on a base hit allowed both Bulldog runners to circle the bases.

Adam Lemon’s sacrifice fly plated the third Swanton tally.

Waite got one back in the second on Raul Garcia’s run-scoring single but Swanton answered back in the third.

An error, Hunter Gowing’s grounder up the middle for a run-scoring single, Lemon’s double to right center, Zander Swartz’ bouncing base hit up the gut and a wild pitch pushed the Swanton lead to 7-1.

Two Bulldog errors led to a Waite run in the fourth but Swanton won the inning scoring twice in the bottom of the frame.

Again it was Lemon and Swartz with run-producing hits to knock home the runs.

Swanton got three more in the bottom of the fifth on Ryan O’Shea’s double, two walks and three Indian errors to make it 12-3, then finished the night on two walks and Curtis’ squeeze bunt in the bottom of the sixth.

“Kaden had a good day,” expressed Bulldog coach Josh Siewert. “He had a couple hits, got a bunt down to end the game. Did his job well, that’s all you can ask from him.”

Drake Harris picked up the victory walking four and striking out four while giving up three hits in three and 2/3 innings.

Caleb Ostrander went the final two and a third.

“Our biggest concern has been throwing strikes and today we threw strikes,” said Siewert. “We played good defense behind that and got a couple of timely hits, played a little small ball and executed.”

