Wauseon’s Connor Twigg choosing to continue wrestling career at Tiffin University

Connor Twigg recently committed to continue his education and wrestling career at Tiffin University (NCAA D-II) in Tiffin, Ohio. Front row, from left: Kathryn Lugabihl (mother), Connor, DJ Lugabihl (father). Back row: Wauseon wrestling coach Mike Ritter, Collin Twigg (brother).

Connor Twigg recently committed to continue his education and wrestling career at Tiffin University (NCAA D-II) in Tiffin, Ohio. Front row, from left: Kathryn Lugabihl (mother), Connor, DJ Lugabihl (father). Back row: Wauseon wrestling coach Mike Ritter, Collin Twigg (brother). https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/05/web1_Twigg-signing.jpg Connor Twigg recently committed to continue his education and wrestling career at Tiffin University (NCAA D-II) in Tiffin, Ohio. Front row, from left: Kathryn Lugabihl (mother), Connor, DJ Lugabihl (father). Back row: Wauseon wrestling coach Mike Ritter, Collin Twigg (brother). Photo provided