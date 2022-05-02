Wauseon’s Connor Twigg choosing to continue wrestling career at Tiffin University

Connor Twigg recently committed to continue his education and wrestling career at Tiffin University (NCAA D-II) in Tiffin, Ohio. Front row, from left: Kathryn Lugabihl (mother), Connor, DJ Lugabihl (father). Back row: Wauseon wrestling coach Mike Ritter, Collin Twigg (brother).
Connor Twigg recently committed to continue his education and wrestling career at Tiffin University (NCAA D-II) in Tiffin, Ohio. Front row, from left: Kathryn Lugabihl (mother), Connor, DJ Lugabihl (father). Back row: Wauseon wrestling coach Mike Ritter, Collin Twigg (brother).