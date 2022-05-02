Swanton’s Nic Borojevich heading to Lourdes University for basketball

Swanton senior Nic Borojevich signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his education and basketball career at Lourdes University. Pictured front row, from left: Mia Borojevich (mother), Nic, Nic Borojevich (father). Back row: Swanton boys basketball coach Bruce Smith.
Swanton senior Nic Borojevich signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his education and basketball career at Lourdes University. Pictured front row, from left: Mia Borojevich (mother), Nic, Nic Borojevich (father). Back row: Swanton boys basketball coach Bruce Smith.