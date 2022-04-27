Wauseon earns sweep at Archbold tri-meet

Wauseon won the boys competition 80-75 over Archbold and the girls meet 70-64 during a track and field tri-meet hosted by Archbold Tuesday. Swanton took third in both the boys and girls meets.

Jonas Tester claimed victories in the 200m and long jump for the Indians. In distance running, Jackson Callan won the 800m and Hunter Wasnich the 1600m.

Austin Aeschliman (pole vault), Matt Shaw (shot put), and Kyle Moore (discus) added wins in the field.

Wauseon had a winning relay team in the 4×800.

At the forefront for the Archbold boys was Dane Riley who came in first in the 100m and 400m. Brady Johns added a victory in the 3200m and Cole Plassman the 110m hurdles for the Blue Streaks.

However, what benefited the Streaks the most probably was their three winning relay teams in the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400.

Swanton’s Kayden Davis earned wins in the 300m hurdles and high jump.

Grace Rhoades won both the 800m and 1600m for the Wauseon girls. Other wins for Wauseon were Emilie Wasnich (3200m), Teagan Rupp (long jump), and Marie Hutchinson (discus). They also had a winning relay team in the 4×800.

For Archbold, Chloe Merillat and Sophie Rupp each earned a pair of wins. Merillat swept the hurdle events, while Sophie Rupp was victorious in the 400m and long jump.

The Streaks had a winning relay team in the 4×200.

Earning individual wins for the Swanton girls were Megan Haselman (100m), Jessica Finfera (200m), and Clair Smith (pole vault). Further, Katie Floyd and Trista Eitniear shared the shot put title.

The Bulldogs also had winning relay teams in the 4×100 and 4×400.

Boys

Wauseon 80, Archbold 75, Swanton 20

4×800- Wauseon (Callan, Nofziger, Aeschliman, Williams), 9:35.5; 110 hurdles- Plassman (A), 17.6; 100- Riley (A), 11.2; 4×200- Archbold (Bailey, Miller, Dominique, Riley), 1:38.4; 1600- Wasnich (W), 4:51.2; 4×100- Archbold (Dominique, Miller, Behnfeldt, Simpson), 47.8; 400- Riley (A), 56.5; 300 hurdles- Davis (S), 46.1; 800- Callan (W), 2:05.9; 200- Tester (W), 23.9; 3200- Johns (A), 10:09.3; 4×400- Archbold (Behnfeldt, Miller, Bailey, Riley), 4:40.6; High jump- Davis (S), 6-5; Long jump- Tester (W), 20-6; Vault- Aeschliman (W), 10-6; Shot- Shaw (W), 46-0.75; Discus- Moore (W), 119-8.

Girls

Wauseon 70, Archbold 64, Swanton 41

4×800- Wauseon (Duden, Wasnich, Santillanes, Siefker), 11:43.5; 100 hurdles- Chloe Merillat (A), 18; 100- Haselman (S), 13.6; 4×200- Archbold (Chloe Merillat, Lauryn Merillat, DeLong, Rupp), 1:58.8; 1600- Rhoades (W), 5:48.2; 4×100- Swanton (Finfera, Haselman, Smith, Manning), 56.7; 400- Rupp (A), 1:05.7; 300 hurdles- Chloe Merillat (A), 52.1; 800- Rhoades (W), 2:42.3; 200- Finfera (S), 29.2; 3200- Wasnich (W), 13:49; 4×400- Swanton (Manning, Crow, Griffin, Dockery), 3:47.1; High jump- Rupp (A), 4-8; Long jump- Rupp (W), 15-4; Vault- Smith (S), 7-6; Floyd (S), Eitniear (S) 34-0; Discus- Hutchinson (W), 120-1.

Matt Shaw of Wauseon competes in the shot put Tuesday in a tri-meet at Archbold with the Blue Streaks and Swanton. He won the event with a best throw of 46 feet and 3/4 inches. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Swanton's Megan Haselman, center, runs her leg in the girls 4x200m relay Tuesday at Archbold. The Bulldogs were second in the relay, but won the 4×100 and 4×400. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon's Hunter Wasnich runs in the 1600m. Wasnich won the race with a time of 4:51.2. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Archbold's Dane Riley, center, looks to outrun Anthony Kozakiewicz of Swanton in the 400m race Tuesday in a tri-meet at Archbold. Riley won both the 100m and 400m for the Blue Streaks. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon readies to throw in the girls discus. She won the event with a top throw of 120 feet, 1 inch. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest