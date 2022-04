Wauseon fell 2-0 at home against Toledo Central Catholic in a non-league baseball contest Tuesday.

Evan Bauer went all seven innings on the mound but took the loss for the Indians.

A bright spot came at the plate where Tyson Rodriguez went 3 for 3, garnering 3 of the Indians’ four hits. Ryan Marks finished 1 for 3 with a walk.

Wauseon (4-10, 2-1 NWOAL) travels to Liberty Center Thursday before returning home to face Bryan in a makeup game on Friday.

