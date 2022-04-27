Pettisville baseball walks off Hilltop

The Pettisville baseball team scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 11-10 walkoff win against Hilltop Tuesday.

With the result, the Blackbirds improve to 3-7 on the season and 3-2 in the Buckeye Border Conference.

Josh Norr pitched two innings of relief for Pettisville en route to the win. He allowed an unearned run on a single hit while striking out four batters.

Hilltop’s Raace Haynes suffered the loss on the mound.

In the batter’s box for the Birds, Norr finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Luke VanDenBerghe (1 for 2) had two RBIs and Gideon Myers (2 for 4) one.

Pettisville is at Montpelier Thursday.