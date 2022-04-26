Evergreen to dedicate softball field to Bill Steck

Evergreen Local Schools will dedicate its softball field in memory of Mr. Bill Steck on Thursday, April 28.

The dedication ceremony will take place prior to the home game versus Delta at 4:45 pm. Mrs. Carol Steck, Bill’s wife, will be in attendance where she will receive a plaque and throw out the first pitch of the game.

The Steck family has been involved in Evergreen Local Schools for decades. Both Bill and Carol taught at Evergreen Local Schools until their retirement. Bill served as a science and PE/health teacher for 40 years while Carol was an elementary teacher for 32 years.

Outside of the classroom, Bill coached baseball and led the Vikings to winning five league titles, five sectional titles, a district title, and an Elite 8 appearance. Bill then segued to coaching softball where he also led the Vikings to league titles, sectional championships, a district title, and a trip to the Elite 8.

It is believed Coach Steck is the only coach ever in the state of Ohio to take both a baseball and softball team from the same high school to the Elite 8.

During his tenure at Evergreen, he also served as the district’s athletic director. Besides coaching baseball and softball, Bill also coached football, boys basketball, and girls basketball.

His love of athletics never faltered, and he later served as the NWOAL Assistant Commissioner and league officials assignor for girls sports up to the time of his passing in 2019.

“Due to Mr. Bill Steck’s achievements and his passion for Viking athletics, Evergreen Local Schools is proud to dedicate its softball facilities and name it the Bill Steck Field,” said Eric Smola, superintendent. “Coach Steck is a legend, and it is an honor to commemorate the positive impact he had on our students both inside the classroom and on the Viking sidelines.”