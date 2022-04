Wauseon softball won 16-6 at Evergreen in six innings Thursday then 10-1 at home over Delta on Friday.

Madisyn Ledyard was the winning pitcher for the Indians over the Vikings and Ella Hageman earned the win against the Panthers.

Versus Evergreen, Autumn Pelok (4 for 4) drove in three runs. Jayli Vasquez went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs against Delta.