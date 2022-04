The Archbold baseball team’s offense let loose for a 16-1 win at home over Patrick Henry in NWOAL action Thursday.

The Blue Streaks won by that same margin on Saturday at Edon.

Against the Patriots, DJ Newman led the Blue Streaks offense going 3 for 4 with two home runs and eight RBIs. Newman also pitched four innings to earn the win on the mound.

Jayden Seiler (2 for 2) had an RBI and two runs scored, while Krayton Kern (2 for 3) drove in a run and scored three times.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-2.jpg