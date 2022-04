Wauseon won 15-0 in five innings over Delta Friday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball. The Indians then fell 4-3 on the road at Lake Saturday.

Against the Panthers, Wauseon’s Will Sherman pitched all five innings, allowing no runs on five hits with six strikeouts. Bradyn Ruffer of Delta suffered the loss.

Jude Armstrong led the Indians’ on offense, going 1 for 3 with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Brady Morr went 3 for 3 for the Panthers.

