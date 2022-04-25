Wauseon boys runner-up, girls third at Huron Invite

HURON — The Wauseon track and field teams earned high placements at the Huron Invitational held Saturday. The boys were runner-up behind Huron with a score of 96, and the girls took third with 111 points.

Hunter Wasnich grabbed a pair of wins for the Wauseon boys. He finished first in both the 1600m and 3200m.

The Indian boys also had success in the field. Jonas Tester claimed victory in the long jump, Matthew Shaw took first in the shot put, and Austin Aeschliman won the pole vault.

The Wauseon girls had success in the field as well.

Marie Hutchinson won the discus and Hayley Meyer the shot put. On the track, Grace Rhoades was victorious in the 3200m.

In the 4x400m relay, Wauseon’s team of Maggie Duden, Rhoades, Emilie Wasnich and Natalie Kuntz won with a time of 10:40.98.

Huron Invitational

Boys

Huron 138, Wauseon 96, Black River 93, Clyde 77, Edison 68, Benedictine 52, Elyria 36, Lutheran West 35, Elyria Catholic 31, Willard 23, St. Mary C.C.

4×800- Huron (Steuk, Keller, Eck, Routh), 8:28.88; 110 hurdles- Wilson (C), 14.82; 100- Budinger (EC), 11.25; 4×200- Elyria Catholic (Bunsey, Hricovec, Petrus, Ramos), 1:40.13; 1600- Wasnich (Wa), 4:43.27; 4×100- Lutheran West (Alexander Vangelos, Anthony Vangelos, Southgate, Francys-Diaz), 45.53; 400- Eck (H), 52.44; 300 hurdles- Wilson (C), 40.5; 800- Wood (BR), 2:11.13; 200- Boyd Jr. (B), 22.52; 3200- Wasnich (Wa), 10:06.73; 4×400- Lutheran West (Loder, Alexander Vangelos, Donahue, Southgate), 3:44.69; Discus- Harper (Ed), 121-2; High jump- Holbrook (H), 6-2; Long jump- Tester (Wa), 20-9.25; Shot- Shaw (Wa), 43-9.25; Vault- Aeschliman (Wa), 12-0.

Girls

Edison 143, Huron 124, Wauseon 111, Clyde 93, Elyria 48, Elyria Catholic 46, Willard 35, Lutheran West 30, St. Mary C.C. 23.

4×800- Wauseon (Duden, Rhoades, Wasnich, Kuntz), 10:40.98; 100 hurdles- Carey (H), 16.2; 100- Shine (E), 12.9; 4×200- Huron (Eliana Cozzie, Garbe, Parker, Isabella Cozzie), 1:49.79; 1600- Anderson (E), 5:36.62; 4×100- Huron (Eliana Cozzie, Garbe, Carey, Isabella Cozzie), 50.96; 400- Berckmueller (Ed), 1:03.24; 300 hurdles- Keyser (Ed), 48.45; 800- Schlessman (H), 2:19.95; 200- Shine (E), 26.39; 3200- Rhoades (Wa), 12:21.06; 4×400- Huron (Golling, Parker, Schlessman, Isabella Cozzie), 4:27.14; Discus- Hutchinson (W), 112-5; High jump- Albers (LW), 5-2; Long jump- Carey (H), 17-5.75; Shot- Meyer (Wa), 31-6.5; Vault- Lynch (St Mary), 9-6.

