Wauseon boys top Bryan, Liberty Center at tri-meet

BRYAN — The Wauseon boys finished first ahead of host Bryan and Liberty Center at a track and field tri-meet in Bryan Tuesday.

They finished with 63 points, Bryan was runner-up with 56, and Liberty Center third with 44. The girls were third to Liberty Center and Bryan.

Jonas Tester paced the boys with wins in three individual events. He claimed titles in the 100m, 400m, and long jump.

Tester was a member of the 4x200m relay team also consisting of Elijah Felzer, Sam Smith, and J.D. Hogan that won. Wauseon’s 4x800m relay of Felzer, Hogan, Avery Fruchey and Zaden Torres finished first as well.

Also for the Indians, Sam Smith was victorious in the 200m.

Leading the Wauseon girls were Grace Rhoades who was first in the 3200m and Johanna Tester who finished on top in the long jump.

The Indians had the only team competing in the 4x400m relay, the quartet of Eva Mennetti, Maria Helmreich, Emilie Wasnich and Abigail Smith finishing with a time of 4:50.53.

Boys

Wauseon 63, Bryan 56, Liberty Center 44

100- Tester (W), 11.31; 200- Smith Jr. (W), 23.6; 400- Tester (W), 55.06; 800- Taylor (B), 2:05; 1600- Taylor (B), 4:33; 3200- Fackler (B), 10:05; 110 hurdles- Zacharias (L), 18.25; 300 hurdles- Tomaszewski (B), 49.56; 4×100- Bryan (Garza, Brown, Devlin, Hahn), 45.94; 4×200- Wauseon (Felzer, Smith Jr., Hogan, Tester), 1:38.03; 4×400- Wauseon (Felzer, Hogan, Fruchey, Torres), 3:48.18; 4×800- Bryan (Fackler, Devlin, Jenkins, Taylor), 8:52; High jump- Chapa (L), 5-10; Long jump- Tester (W), 20-2.5; Shot- Box (L), 46-0.5; Discus- Douglas (B), 118-5.

Girls

Liberty Center 82, Bryan 45, Wauseon 34

100- Oelkrug (L), 13.14; 200- Minnich (L), 28.5; 400- Miller (L), 1:05.29; 800- Oelkrug (L), 2:29; 1600- Thormeier (B), 5:38; 3200- Rhoades (W), 12:17; 100 hurdles- Brogan (L), 17.41; 300 hurdles- Cordic (B), 47.53; 4×100- Liberty Center (Minnich, Kate Mohler, Armey, Elle Mohler), 52.94; 4×200- Liberty Center (Kate Mohler, Haley Mohler, Armey, Elle Mohler), 1:50.47; 4×400- Wauseon (Mennetti, Helmreich, Wasnich, Smith), 4:50.53; 4×800- Liberty Center (Miller, Meller, Stark, Oelkrug), 10:14; High jump- Tester (W), 4-6; Long jump- Fireovid (B), 15-3.5; Shot- Alspaugh (B), 34-11; Discus- Cramer (L), 112-1.

