The Pettisville baseball team lost 9-1 at home to Holgate in Buckeye Border Conference baseball action Tuesday afternoon.

The Blackbirds have yet to record a win on the season, dropping to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the BBC.

Hunter Gerschutz of Holgate earned the win on the mound while Pettisville’s Gideon Myers took the loss.

The Birds’ leading hitter was Josh Norr, going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Micah Bok was 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Tigers.