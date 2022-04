Wauseon suffered a 12-5 loss at home against Napoleon on Tuesday in non-league baseball action. The Indians are now 2-5 on the season.

Leading them in the batter’s box was Jude Armstrong who finished 2 for 4 with three runs batted in. Ryan Marks went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

Taking the loss on the mound for Wauseon was Kage Little. He pitched four innings, allowing nine runs — four of them earned — on five hits.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Indian-logo-3.jpg