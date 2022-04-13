Archbold’s Addi Ziegler to continue academic, volleyball career at Trine University

Archbold’s Addi Ziegler recently signed on to continue her academic and volleyball careers at Trine University in Indiana. Pictured, front row, from left are Sharon Ziegler (mother), Addi, Todd Ziegler (father). And, back row: Archbold volleyball coach Debbie Culler, former coach Jill Holdgreve.

