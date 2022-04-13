Liberty Center dominates Archbold, Delta in track meet

LIBERTY CENTER — Two Fulton County teams, Archbold and Delta, traveled to Liberty Center for a track and field tri-meet on Tuesday. The home Tigers won both the boys and girls meets.

In the boys meet, Liberty Center scored a 74, Archbold was second at 67, and Delta third at 34.

For Archbold, Brady Johns was first in both the 800m and 3200m. The Blue Streaks also got wins from Aden McCarty in the 1600m, Dane Riley the 400m, and Karter Behnfeldt high jump.

At the forefront for Delta were Ronnie Wyse who took first in the high jump and Josh Tresnan-Reighard who won the discus.

Wins were few and far between for Fulton County athletes in the girls competition. Individually, Sophie Rupp of Archbold took first in the high jump while Delta’s Josilyn Welch was first in the 3200m.

All other events outside of relays went to Liberty Center.

Boys

Liberty Center 74, Archbold 67, Delta 34

4×800- Liberty Center (Miles, Minnich, Roth, Estelle), 9:06.08; 110 hurdles- Long (L), 15.66; 100- Long (L), 11.49; 4×200- Archbold (Miller, Bailey, Behnfeldt, Riley), 1:34.63; 1600- McCarty (A), 4:55.7; 4×100- Liberty Center (Johnson, Wood, Long, Chambers), 45.9; 300 hurdles- Long (L), 44.29; 800- Johns (A), 2:10.79; 200- Johnson (L), 24.06; 3200- Johns (A), 10:29.48; 4×400- Archbold (Behnfeldt, Bailey, Miller, Riley), 3:45.6; 400- Riley (A), 54.23; High jump- Behnfeldt (A), 6-0; Vault- Pogan (L), 10-6; Long jump- Wyse (D), 18-1.25; Shot- Box (L), 47-3; Discus- Tresnan-Reighard (D), 126.

Girls

Liberty Center 125, Delta 28, Archbold 22

4×800- Liberty Center (Meller, Elieff, Miller, Roth), 10:45.66; 100 hurdles- Brogan (L), 18.13; 100- Elle Mohler (L), 12.99; 4×200- Liberty Center (Kate Mohler, Haley Mohler, Armey, Elle Mohler), 1:49.4; 1600- Meller (L), 5:43.04; 4×100- Liberty Center (Kate Mohler, Hollenbaugh, Armey, Elle Mohler), 52.19; 300 hurdles- Kate Mohler (L), 43.3; 800- Stark (L), 2:37.45; 200- Armey (L), 26.9; 3200- Welch (D), 12:27.6; 4×400- Archbold (DeLong, Rodriguez, Wooley, Rupp), 4:35.2; 400- Miller (L), 1:05.31; High jump- Rupp (A), 5-2; Vault- Oelkrug (L), 8-0; Long jump- Roth (L), 15-8; Shot- Giesige (L), 33-10; Discus- Cramer (L), 114-7.