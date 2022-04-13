Wauseon sweeps Vikings in dual

Wauseon bested Evergreen in a track and field dual Tuesday at home. In the boys meet, the Indians defeated the Vikings 91-55, and in the girls meet, they won 75-65.

Sam Smith Jr. earned wins in the 100m and 200m for the Wauseon boys, while Elijah Felzer claimed titles in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles.

Also winning for the Indians were Zaden Torres in the 800m, Hunter Wasnich the 1600m, Jack Callan 3200m, Austin Aeschliman pole vault and Matthew Shaw shot put.

Tyson Woodring won in the 400m for Evergreen. The Vikings also had Riley Dunbar win the high jump, Evan Lumbrezer long jump, and Sam Worline discus.

The Wauseon girls were led by Grace Rhoades who won both the 800m and 1600m, plus Teagan Rupp who claimed titles in the pole vault and long jump.

Also grabbing wins were Maggie Duden in the 3200m, Eva Mennetti 300 hurdles, Hayley Meyer shot put and Marie Hutchinson discus.

For Evergreen, Andrea VanWert won the 100m, Brooklyn Spradlin 200m, Sydney Woodring 400m, Haley Johnson 100m hurdles and Mckenzie Mitchey high jump.

Boys

Wauseon 91, Evergreen 55

100- Smith Jr. (W), 11.77; 200- Smith Jr. (W), 23.45; 400- Woodring (E), 59.21; 800- Torres (W), 2:13.94; 1600- Wasnich (W), 4:41.43; 3200- Callan (W), 10:21.76; 110 hurdles- Felzer (W), 19.56; 300 hurdles- Felzer (W), 45.31; 4×100- Evergreen (Ruetz, Pennington, Woodring, Lumbrezer), 45.91; 4×200- Wauseon (Poorman, Leininger, Stump, Luke Tester), 1:44.79; 4×400- Wauseon (Wasnich, Torres, Leininger, Callan), 3:45.27; 4×800- Wauseon (Wasnich, Leininger, Nofziger, Williams), 9:43.42; High jump- Dunbar (E), 5-10; Vault- Aeschliman (W), 10-6; Long jump- Lumbrezer (E), 20-10.5; Shot- Shaw (W), 47-8; Discus- Worline (E), 134.

Girls

Wauseon 75, Evergreen 65

100- VanWert (E), 13.74; 200- Spradlin (E), 28.33; 400- Woodring (E), 1:06.59; 800- Rhoades (W), 2:39.78; 1600- Rhoades (W), 5:46.05; 3200- Duden (W), 12:52.53; 100 hurdles- Johnson (E), 18.4; 300 hurdles- Mennetti (W), 53.73; 4×100- Evergreen (Sintobin, Hoffman, Spradlin, VanWert), 53; 4×200- Wauseon (Mennetti, Smith, Moore, Rupp), 1:58.92; 4×400- Evergreen (Mitchey, Spradlin, Sintobin, Woodring), 4:38.02; 4×800- Wauseon (Kuntz, Wasnich, Frank, Sanchez), 12:48.01; High jump- Mitchey (E), 4-4; Vault- Rupp (W), 9-0; Long jump- Rupp (W), 15-7.25; Shot- Meyer (W), 30-7; Discus- Hutchinson (W), 112-9.

Wauseon’s Sam Smith, center, and Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen, left, compete in the boys 100m during a dual track and field meet in Wauseon Tuesday. Smith won the race for the Indians, one of many victories for them as both the boys and girls swept Evergreen. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Smith-and-Lumbrezer.jpg Wauseon’s Sam Smith, center, and Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen, left, compete in the boys 100m during a dual track and field meet in Wauseon Tuesday. Smith won the race for the Indians, one of many victories for them as both the boys and girls swept Evergreen. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Haley Johnson of Evergreen over the last hurdle in the 100m hurdles Tuesday. She earned a victory in the race with a time of 18.4. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Johnson-clears-hurdle.jpg Haley Johnson of Evergreen over the last hurdle in the 100m hurdles Tuesday. She earned a victory in the race with a time of 18.4. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen’s Brooklyn Spradlin passes the baton to Andrea VanWert in the girls 4×100 relay. The Vikings would finish ahead of a team from Wauseon to win the relay. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Spradlin-hands-to-VanWert.jpg Evergreen’s Brooklyn Spradlin passes the baton to Andrea VanWert in the girls 4×100 relay. The Vikings would finish ahead of a team from Wauseon to win the relay. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Grace Rhoades of Wauseon leads everyone in the 1600m. She posted a time of 5:46.05 to take first. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Rhoades-runs-1600.jpg Grace Rhoades of Wauseon leads everyone in the 1600m. She posted a time of 5:46.05 to take first. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Hunter Wasnich of Wauseon holds the lead on Anderson Tipping of Evergreen in the 1600m Tuesday in a dual track meet at Wauseon. Wasnich would pull away for the win, running the race in 4:41.43. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Wasnich-leads-Tipping.jpg Hunter Wasnich of Wauseon holds the lead on Anderson Tipping of Evergreen in the 1600m Tuesday in a dual track meet at Wauseon. Wasnich would pull away for the win, running the race in 4:41.43. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest