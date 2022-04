The Wauseon boys tennis team was defeated 4-1 at home to Springfield Friday.

Gavin Van Deilen and Andy Scherer dropped their matches in first and second singles. Wauseon had to forfeit third singles.

The win for the Indians came in first doubles as Carson Wenger and Riley Morr bested Conner Gilley and Evan Hayward of Springfield 7-5, 6-0.

In second doubles, Wauseon’s Mason Ritter and Zeb Siefker fell 6-0, 6-3 against Springfield’s Patrick Kovach and Jacob White.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Indian-logo-2.jpg