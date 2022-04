DEFIANCE — Archbold went on the road to Ayersville Friday and came away with a 10-0 six-inning shutout win in baseball action.

DJ Newman led them at the plate with two hits in four at bats, a grand slam, and five runs batted in. Jack Hurst went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Jayden Seiler was the winning pitcher for the Blue Streaks. He went four innings, allowed no runs on just two hits, and struck out two Pilot hitters.

