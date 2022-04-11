Wauseon softball picks up win over Rossford

Wauseon softball jumped on top 4-1 after the first inning and continued to add on throughout the game, earning a 10-6 home win over Rossford Friday. Ella Hageman, pictured above, picked up the win in the circle for the Indians. Autumn Pelok went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.

