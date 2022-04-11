Vikings fall to Northview, 4-3

SYLVANIA — Some days there are rockets off the bat that are right to someone.

Then there are other days where every handle shot off the stick dribbles through the infield or turns into an RBI pop-fly single.

Highly-touted Sylvania Northview got the benefit of a few of those latter mentioned at bats to score three of their four runs with two down, then held off a late Evergreen rally to take a 4-3 win over the Vikings Thursday in baseball action.

It was Evergreen’s first loss of the season.

Evergreen took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first against Wildcat ace Evan Zimmerman.

Brock Hudik drew a walk, stole second and scored on RJ Shunck’s base hit.

The Wildcats came back with a three spot in the third against Shunck.

Alex Dupree bounced a single through the left side and Alex Prymas followed with a soft liner to left center that fell for a hit.

Two ground outs produced a run to tie the game then the Wildcats added two more.

Shunck sawed off Braden Tackett, but his pop up just eluded everyone in short center to put the Wildcats on top, then Will Seals followed with another looper just into shallow right to give Northview a 3-1 lead.

Northview added another in the third when the left-handed hitting Dupree sliced a double into left-center and scored on two passed balls.

Shunck left the game after the third, giving up three earned runs while fanning three Wildcat hitters, but Landen Vance was nearly perfect in the next three, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Evergreen began a comeback in the fifth.

Payton Boucher walked and Hudik was hit by a pitch.

Vance followed with a drive to deep left that was hauled in at the warning track before Shunck again delivered at the plate, slashing a single to center to score Boucher.

In the seventh with one down, Zack Laver singled and Shunck was hit by a pitch.

After a pop out, Hunter Vaculik singled to plate pinch-runner Joe Mitchey to chop the Wildcat lead to 4-3 and put runners at first and third before a ground out ended the game.

Evergreen travels to Patrick Henry Thursday, then hosts Edgerton in a doubleheader Saturday.

