Knights surge past Indians

Wauseon was held scoreless after the third inning, falling 9-3 at home to Otsego in non-league baseball action Friday afternoon.

The Indians clung to a 3-2 advantage after three innings. Otsego scraped across single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then broke it open in the sixth and seventh.

The Knights’ run in the fourth came via Joseph Dzierwa’s sacrifice fly scoring Jared Crozier, and in the fifth they scored thanks to a Cohen Feehan RBI single bringing home Devin Coon.

Otsego’s flurry in the top of the sixth began with a one-out single off the bat of Tucker Hunsberger. Then Dzierwa drilled one to right field that was dropped, a play that allowed both Hunsberger and Dzierwa to score for a 6-3 Knights lead.

They added one more on Jaxon Jeremy’s RBI single.

Coon walked to begin the seventh. Feehan followed with a bunt single, and a sacrifice bunt from Blake Steele put two runners in scoring position.

A wild pitch brought home Coon, then Crozier’s run-scoring single plated Feehan, making the difference 9-3.

Wauseon was able to score a pair of runs in their half of the second inning. With two runners already on base Mason Thomas dropped down a bunt, and when the ball was thrown away to first Reece Nation scored tying the game at 1-1.

Keaton Hartsock also dropped down a bunt for a safety squeeze that plated Kage Little, giving the Indians a 2-1 lead after two.

Otsego scored a run in the top of the third to tie it.

Three straight walks to Clay Stump, Nation, and Little filled the bases with Indians with no one out in the bottom half of the inning. After a strikeout, Hartsock’s RBI infield hit broke the tie for a 3-2 Wauseon lead.

But that was all they would get as a pair of force outs at the plate ended the inning.

Hartsock paced the Indians in the batter’s box as he went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in. Feehan went 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for Otsego.

Gabe Kelly earned the win on the mound for the Knights, going six innings and allowing three runs — two earned — on six hits with three strikeouts.

Eli Delgado suffered the loss for Wauseon. He pitched five innings, surrendering four runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

Reece Nation touches home plate for a Wauseon run in the bottom of the second inning Friday versus Otsego. However, the Indians would fall to the Knights 9-3. Mason Thomas of Wauseon with a sacrifice bunt during Friday's game. Eli Delgado of Wauseon on the mound Friday. He pitched a total of five innings, giving up four runs on four hits with six strikeouts.

