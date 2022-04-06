Bulldogs edge Birds on the diamond

By outscoring Pettisville 3-1 in the seventh inning Swanton was able to earn a hard-fought 9-8 victory in non-league baseball action Tuesday.

Adam Lemon got the win for the Bulldogs, pitching 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out two. Ryan O’Shea pitched the final inning for the save, and John Heckert also pitched for the Dogs.

Josh Norr suffered the loss for the Blackbirds.

Pettisville’s top hitters were Nate Rupp who went 1 for 3 with a run batted in, Norr who was 1 for 4 with an RBI, and Luke VanDenBurghe at 1 for 4 as well.

Drew Smigelski was 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Swanton. O’Shea was also 2 for 5 and Kaden Curtis 2 for 4.

