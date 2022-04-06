Wauseon softball falls to Fairview

Jayli Vasquez of Wauseon drives in the Indians’ lone run versus Fairview Tuesday in non-league softball action. The Indians took the lead in the bottom of the first inning but went scoreless from that point on, falling to the Apaches 4-1. Wauseon drops to 0-2 on the young season ahead of road matchups with Defiance and Tinora Thursday and Saturday and a home date with Rossford in between on Friday.
