Indians first, Vikes runner-up at Evergreen tri-meet

Wauseon took first, Evergreen came in second, and Emmanuel Christian third in both the boys and girls standings at a track and field tri-meet held at Evergreen Tuesday.

Jonas Tester won multiple events for the Wauseon boys, taking home titles in the 200m and long jump. The Indians also had Sam Smith Jr. win the 100m, Jack Callan the 1600m, Michael Kretz 400m, Zaden Torres 800m, and Hunter Wasnich 3200m.

In field events Matthew Shaw was victorious in shot put and Elijah Felzer the pole vault for the Indians.

For the Vikings, Riley Dunbar won both the 110m and 300m hurdle events. Sam Worline won the discus for the Vikings and Tyson Woodring the high jump.

Winning multiple events for the Indian girls were Eva Mennetti (100m hurdles and 300m hurdles), Hayley Meyer (shot put and discus), and Teagan Rupp (long jump and pole vault). They also had Grace Rhoades take first in the 1600m and Maggie Duden in the 3200m.

Evergreen got wins from Andrea VanWert in the 100m, Sydney Woodring in the 400m, Brooke Sintobin 800m, Brooklyn Spradlin 200m and Mckenzie Mitchey high jump.

Boys

Wauseon 96, Evergreen 71, Emmanuel Christian 8

4×800- Wauseon (Callan, Torres, Short, Aeschliman), 9:32.16; 110 hurdles- Dunbar (E), 18.84; 100- Smith Jr. (W), 12.06; 4×200- Wauseon (Hogan, King, Smith Jr., Jonas Tester), 1:37.48; 1600- Callan (W), 4:50.63; 4×100- Wauseon (Carroll, Smith Jr., Hogan, Jonas Tester), 46.29; 400- Kretz (W), 1:01.51; 300 hurdles- Dunbar (E), 45.32; 800- Torres (W), 2:17.12; 200- Tester (W), 24.04; 3200- Wasnich (W), 10:17.03; 4×400- Wauseon (Hogan, Callan, Richer, Luke Tester), 3:56.12; Discus- Worline (E), 127-2; High jump- Woodring (E), 5-8; Long jump- Jonas Tester (W), 19-9.5; Shot- Shaw (W), 45-9.5; Vault- Felzer (W), 8-6.

Girls

Wauseon 75, Evergreen 74, Emmanuel Christian 14

4×800- Wauseon (Rhoades, Kuntz, Schultz, Siefker), 11:57.94; 100 hurdles- Mennetti (W), 19.35; 100- VanWert (E), 13.89; 4×200- Evergreen (Setmire, Johnson, Sintobin, Gleckler), 2:03.03; 1600- Rhoades (W), 5:52.76; 4×100- Evergreen (Sintobin, Hoffman, Spradlin, VanWert), 52.98; 400- Woodring (E), 1:06.78; 300 hurdles- Mennetti (W), 55.22; 800- Sintobin (E), 2:46.85; 200- Spradlin (E), 29.57; 3200- Duden (W), 13:18.51; 4×400- Evergreen (Mitchey, Sintobin, Spradlin, Mitchey), 4:44.32; Discus- Meyer (W), 108-2; High jump- Mitchey (E), 4-2; Long jump- Rupp (W), 14-11.25; Shot- Meyer (W), 32-1; Vault- Rupp (W), 8-0.

