Swanton teacher, softball coach Joe Nye recognized as influencer

Swanton High School softball coach Joe Nye has been selected as an adult influencer by the Chuck Ealey Undefeated Spirit Foundation.

He will be among those honored at an awards ceremony which will take place on Sunday, April 10 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the ProMedica Steam Plant.

Also at the ceremony, 10 senior athletes (five male/five female) from area high schools will receive scholarships.

Since 2012, through his Undefeated Spirit Foundation, former University of Toledo/Canadian Football League star, philanthropist and recently announced 2022 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Chuck Ealey has given back to our community by annually providing scholarships to area high school seniors. In addition to youth, Ealey also works with area media and community leaders to identify adults who, through their actions and words, influence youth to persevere and achieve their goals.