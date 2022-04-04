4 county boys selected All-Ohio

The All-Ohio boys basketball teams were announced last week by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and four from the area made the cut in Divisions II and III.

Wauseon’s Jonas Tester was selected honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II. Tester averaged 14.5 points per game (ppg) during the 2021-22 season.

In Division III, a trio of locals made special mention All-Ohio. Those were DJ Newman of Archbold, Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen, and Nic Borojevich of Swanton.

Newman scored 13 ppg, Lumbrezer 16 ppg, and Borojevich 18.4 ppg.

