Young Bulldogs to lean on Davis, other returnees

The Swanton High School track and field teams will be young this spring, but the Bulldogs do have successful athletes returning.

Leading the way is Kayden Davis, who placed sixth in the high jump at the state tournament as a sophomore last season. He won the Northwest Athletic League title in the event, then won the district title, setting a record by clearing 6-feet, 5 inches.

Davis was second at the regional tournament, then cleared 6-feet, 4 inches, to finish sixth in the state in Division II. He was also a regional qualifer in the long jump.

Also returning for the boys team are Aaron Thomas, who was seventh in the league in discus, Kamon Molina in sprints, Santana Serratos in distance events, and Devin Nijakowski in middle distance.

“We are very young and will rely on our returning lettermen to guide us in hopes of competing well and getting better as the season progresses,” said Coach Ryan Borer.

Lettermen lost from last season include Blaine Pawlowicz, Blake Szalapski, and Lathan Pawlowicz.

Newcomers to watch, accoring to Borer, are Kaden Curtis in long jump and sprints, Anthony Kozakiewicz in long jump and middle distance, and Camron Kirtz in throws.

The Swanton girls return 10 letter winners. Among the returnees is Maddie Smith, who placed fifth in the high jump at the league meet. She will also compete in the hurdles.

Other returning letter winners are Brook Dockery in middle distance events; Megan Haselman in sprints and relays, Katie Floyd in throws, Peighton Manning in middle distance and hurdles, Clair Smith in pole vault, Mika Levin in pole vault and sprints, Emma Crow in distance events, Avalon Keiser in sprints, and Morgan Smith in high jump.

Letter winners lost include Samantha Taylor, a state qualifer in the shot put, and Jasmin Kenzie, a former league high jump champion.

“We are very young, but experienced in jumps, throws, and mid distance and will rely on our returning letter winners to guide us in hopes of competing well and getting better as the season progresses,” said Borer.

Newcomers to watch for this season include Journey Coleman in distance events, Jessica Finfera in sprints and relays, and Miranda Yeager in high jump and middle distance.

The Bulldogs will open the season Tuesday at Eastwood and then compete in the Bob Eisenhart Invitational at Tinora on Saturday.

Kayden Davis of Swanton clears the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches last spring at the Division II State Track and Field Championships at Pickerington High School North. He returns for his junior season after placing sixth at state as a sophomore. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Davis-over-6-4.jpg Kayden Davis of Swanton clears the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches last spring at the Division II State Track and Field Championships at Pickerington High School North. He returns for his junior season after placing sixth at state as a sophomore. File photo

By Drew Stambaugh [email protected]

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

