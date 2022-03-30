Blue Streaks decimate Stryker Panthers on the diamond

Archbold exploded to an 18-0 five-inning win at home versus Stryker on Tuesday to start the 2022 baseball season.

The Blue Streaks scored their 18 runs on only five hits. They also drew 18 walks.

Jayden Seiler went 2 for 3 with a walk, a run batted in and two runs scored. Furthermore, Cade Miller added a hit in three at-bats, walked, recorded two RBIs and scored three runs as well. Miller also pitched the game’s final three innings.

Archbold’s DJ Newman started the game on the mound, striking out the side and allowing just one hit.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/03/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-1.jpg