TOLEDO — Wauseon baseball dropped a hard-fought, 3-2 decision at Whitmer Tuesday to begin the season.

The Panthers outhit the Indians 7-5. Leading the Indians at the plate was Tyson Rodriguez, who finished 2 for 4 and drove in a run. Ryan Marks (2 for 3) and Will Sherman (1 for 3) each scored runs.

Wauseon welcomes Napoleon Thursday and has games with Firelands and Ottawa Hills on Saturday in an event at Mercy Field in Toledo.

